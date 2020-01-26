Image Source : ANI ULFA suspected to be behind Assam bomb blasts: DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta

A series of explosions in four different districts of Assam on 71st Republic Day rocked the state. Assam DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said that police suspect United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) to be behind the bomb blasts that took place in the state.

"Four blasts have taken at four different places in the state. There has been no casualty and no damage to property has been reported. We suspect ULFA to be behind the blasts. We are undertaking the investigation," DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said.

The first blast took place at a shop in Graham Bazaar located near the National Highway NH 37. The second blast took place near a Gurudwara in Dibrugarh while another blast took place near the Duliajan police station in Dibrugarh. The other explosion took place in the Sonari town of Charaideo district.

The DGP refuted the reported fifth blast in Tinsukia district saying that it is unconfirmed.

Assam Chief Minister Sarabananda Sonowal condemned the bomb blasts and added that he has directed police to take stern action against those involved in the blasts.

"I condemn the blasts. It is an act of cowardice. I have directed police to take stern action against those involved. Peace-loving people of Assam deserve a special thanks as due to people's participation we were able to celebrate the 71st Republic Day in 33 districts," Sonowal told reporters here.

"People of Assam are very concerned about the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the state. I have directed the police to take stern action against those involved in the bomb blasts," he added.

