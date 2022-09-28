Ashok Gehlot says 'internal politics goes on, we'll resolve it' as he faces political crisis in Rajasthan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan crisis: Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who is dealing with the political crisis in the state in view of the Congress President's election and is likely one of the contenders, said that internal politics goes and they will resolve it. Gehlot arrived in Delhi on Wednesday.

Sources say all is not well between Ashok Gehlot, Congress high command as Gehlot who is likely to contest party's president election and also wants to continue as Rajasthan chief minister.

Gehlot also slammed the Centre over issues like inflation, and unemployment among others.

"Be it inflation, unemployment or dictatorial tendency in the country, Rahul Gandhi worries about it. All of us in Congress worry about the direction in which the country is heading. Tackling that is more important for us. Internal politics goes on, we'll resolve it," Ashok Gehlot said.

"We work under Congress president. Decisions will be taken as per that in the time to come. Media should recognise the issues of the country. Authors, journalists are being called anti-nationals & jailed. We worry for them & Rahul Gandhi is on Yatra for them," he added.

ALSO READ | Congress president election: Digvijaya Singh may contest for party's top post, say sources

ALSO READ | Congress committee urges Sonia to pull Ashok Gehlot out of party president race

Latest India News