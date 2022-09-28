Congress president election: Digvijaya Singh may contest for party's top post, say sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Digvijaya Singh

Congress president election: Congress president election: Senior leader Digvijaya Singh is expected to contest for party's top post, sources said. Several names have cropped up for the probable presidential candidate including Mallikarjuna Kharge, A K Antony, Kamal Nath, Ambika Soni and Pawan Kumar Bansal, though most of them ruled themselves out of the race.

If reports are to be believed, the Madhya Pradesh leader is coming to Delhi tonight, leaving Bharat Jodo Yatra in the middle, to file his nomination for Congress president election.

Interestingly, Singh a few days ago had said that he was not interested in becoming the party's national president.

The race for the party top post has gained pace after not-less-than-Bollywood-style twist and turn in Rajasthan. After the gross indiscipline by the MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot, sources said the Rajasthan CM reached out to Sonia Gandhi and is learnt to have explained his position, while his arch-rival Sachin Pilot rushed to Delhi ahead of any decision. Gehlot is learnt to have told Gandhi that he was not behind the parallel meet of MLAs and it was organised without his knowledge.

The Rajasthan chief minister is also understood to have told Gandhi that he would abide by any decision taken by her and the party, the sources said. Gehlot was considered a favourite for the post of Congress president and had the blessings of Sonia Gandhi. The latest developments have marred his prospects for the top party position, though he is yet not out of the race.

Latest India News