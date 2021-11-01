'He should understand that Indian Muslims have nothing to do with Jinnah': Owaisi slams Akhilesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Reacting to Akhilesh's remarks, Owaisi said, "If Akhilesh Yadav thinks that by giving such statements he can make a section of people happy, I think he is wrong and he should change his advisers. He should also educate himself and read some history."

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, on Monday, reacted to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's controversial remarks on 'Jinnah-Patel' and said that the former Uttar Pradesh CM should educate himself and read some history.

Akhilesh Yadav had sparked controversy on Sunday when he compared Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru, and said that they all fought for India's freedom.

Reacting to Akhilesh's remarks, Owaisi said, "If Akhilesh Yadav think that by giving such statements he can make a section of people happy, I think he is wrong and he should change his advisers. He should also educate himself and read some history."

"Akhilesh Yadav should understand that Indian Muslims have nothing to do with Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Our elders rejected the two nation theory and chose India as their country," the AIMIM leader further added.

"Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute," the former UP Chief Minister had earlier said, "they became barristers and fought for India's freedom."

Adding further, Akhilesh Yadav said, "It was Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who imposed a ban on an ideology," referring to the RSS.

Condemning the statement, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, "The country considers Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the villain of the partition. Calling Jinnah the hero of freedom is the politics of Muslim appeasement."

