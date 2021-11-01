Akhilesh Yadav not to contest next UP Assembly polls; says 'alliance with RLD final'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Akhilesh Yadav not to contest next UP Assembly polls

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said he will not be contesting the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls early next year. He also said that an alliance between his party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) for the polls has been finalised.

"Our alliance with RLD is final. Seat sharing is to be finalised," the Samajwadi Party chief said.

Yadav, who is also SP MP from Azamgarh and the chief minister face of his party, said he will "not be contesting the assembly polls".

On chances of taking uncle Shivpal Yadav's Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL) along in the polls, he said, "I don't have any problem in this. He and his men will be given due honour".

On Sunday, Akhilesh Yadav had claimed all sections of people in Uttar Pradesh have made up their minds to bring his party to power in the state after the 2022 assembly elections.

Addressing a public meeting in Hardoi, he said that Uttar Pradesh will get back on the path to prosperity after the SP returns to power.

Taking a dig at the ruling BJP, Yadav said that the party has only one thing to do -- renaming works carried out by the previous SP government.

"The BJP is inaugurating all works done by the Samajwadi Party. 'Baba mukhyamantri' is an amazing chief minister who has not inaugurated any work done by his government," he said, referring to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

(With inputs from PTI)

