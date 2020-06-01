Image Source : INDIA TV If beds arranged in Delhi get occupied, where will Delhiites go? Arvind Kejriwal on Unlock 1.0

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on India TV's #CMsOnIndiaTV forum said that the government might be able to flatten the coronavirus curve in national capital by July end or mid-August if they are able to keep the situation in control.

"We agree that the city has seen a huge spike in the number of coronavirus cases. But we should not panic. The situation in Delhi would be worrying for me in two scenarios - if the number of deaths increases and if there's a shortage of hospital beds," he said.

Kejriwal said that no hospital can reject a COVID-19 patient and now every hospital will have some separate beds arranged.

"Today there are 2,600 patients in Delhi hospitals. Meanwhile, we have arranged 6,600 beds. By Friday, 9500 beds will be made available. But if we open the borders, then these beds may get occupied within just 2 days..If beds arranged in Delhi get occupied, then where will Delhiites go? This is my concern," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Delhi had to start tackling coronavirus pandemic when suddenly 2,000 cases emerged. "We did not have luxury to start with 0 cases. And those cases were mainly from people who came from onside. Delhi has implemented lockdown in a proper way after Chandigarh. I would say that sealing of borders is currently necessary," he added.

The Delhi government is working as per the guidelines given by central government, Kejriwal told India TV.

On unlocking Delhi, He said it is very important for people to start working and businesses to run as it will be very difficult to recover the economy in the national capital.

"We have to start our life like before keeping in mind the precautions to handle covid.....II don't know why night curfew has been imposed. But as it has been asked by the central government, we have to follow it," he added.

