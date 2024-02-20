Tuesday, February 20, 2024
     
'Thank you for saving democracy in these difficult times': Arvind Kejriwal on Chandigarh Mayor polls

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: February 20, 2024 16:14 IST
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked the Supreme Court for its decision in the Chandigarh mayoral polls case. The top court said it would direct recounting of votes polled in the controversial elections and declaration of result after considering the eight "defaced" ballots that were declared invalid by the returning officer.

"Thank you SC for saving democracy in these difficult times," Kejriwal said in a post on X. 

ALSO READ | Supreme Court orders recount of Chandigarh Mayor polls, says 8 'marked' invalidated votes to be counted

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls on January 30 defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, drawing accusations of tampering with ballots.

Manoj Sonkar of the BJP defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the mayor's post. Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP.

