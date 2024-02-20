Supreme Court to examine Chandigarh poll ballot papers today amid tampering allegations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Anil Masih

The Supreme Court will examine the ballot papers of the Chandigarh mayoral polls and the video recording of the counting process after concerns about horse-trading were raised and the contentious victory of the BJP in the state.

Manoj Sonkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the mayor's post. Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP.

Masih has been accused of defacing eight ballot papers that were declared invalid. Earlier, the returning officer admitted to putting ‘X’ marks on the eight ballot papers to ensure they do not get mixed.

The top court had rapped the returning officer also on February 5, observing it was obvious that he had defaced the ballot papers and that he should be prosecuted, adding his action amounted to "murder" and "mockery" of democracy.

Defeated AAP mayoral candidate Kuldeep Kumar has moved the top court challenging a Punjab and Haryana High Court order which refused to grant any interim relief to the party which sought a fresh poll.

The apex court was also critical of the Punjab and Haryana High Court not passing any interim order. The AAP leader contended the alliance had 20 votes in the civic body as against 16 of the BJP and that eight ballots of the alliance were rendered invalid by defacing them.

