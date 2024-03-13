'There will be an influx of migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh into India': Arvind Kejriwal on CAA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Coming down heavily on the Centre, Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Centre's move is aimed only at vote-bank politics just ahead Lok Sabha elections 2024. The government on March 11 implemented the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, notifying the rules to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. Now, Indian nationality will be given under the CAA to the persecuted non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians — from the three countries.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, "What is this CAA? BJP Government at the Centre says that if minorities from three countries — Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan — want to get Indian citizenship, they will be granted the same. It means that a large number of minorities will be brought to our country. They will be given jobs and houses will be built for them."

He even criticised the BJP for not creating jobs for youth of India. "The BJP can't provide jobs to our children but they want to give jobs to children from Pakistan. Several of our people are homeless but BJP wants to settle people from Pakistan here. They want to give our jobs to their children. They want to settle Pakistanis in our rightful houses. The money of the Government of India that should be used for the development of our families and the country will be used for the settlement of Pakistanis."