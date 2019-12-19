Kejriwal launches free WiFi scheme, says paradoxical that internet suspended in Delhi

Kejriwal launches free WiFi scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a free WiFi scheme and said it was paradoxical that internet services were shut by authorities on this day due to protests against the amended Citizenship Act in the city. Kejriwal said the people in the country were "scared" as 70 per cent of them have no documents to prove their citizenship. There was no need of the amended citizenship law and the government needs to focus on providing jobs to the youth, he said.

Telecom operators on Thursday suspended internet, voice and messaging services in parts of Delhi-NCR following instructions from the police in the wake of protests against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act.

On December 4, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the Delhi government has begun the installation of WiFi hotspots across the national capital.

While addressing the media, Kejriwal had said that there would be 11,000 hotspots across the city, of which 7,000 will be installed in various areas and 4,000 at bus shelters.

"11,000 wifi hotspots will be set up, 4000 at bus stops, 7000 in markets etc. First 100 hotspots will be inaugurated on December 16. It will cost around Rs 100 crores. With this free 15 GB internet data usage being provided to people, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fulfilled all the promises made in its manifesto for 2015 Assembly polls," Kejriwal said.

AAP’s WiFi project has already missed various deadlines. The Cabinet had in August approved free WiFi hotspots across the city.