'Modi-Modi' chants greet Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat, leaves AAP convenor red-faced

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reached Gujarat's Vadodara airport to be welcomed by people chanting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name. Amid the Modi chants, some people also chanted Kejriwal-Kejriwal.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal was on a visit to poll-bound Gujarat where he is to address a meeting in Vadodara. However, he did not speak on the spot and said he would interact at the press conference. Reacting to the incident, BJP's Priti Gandhi tweeted, "Arvind Kejriwal being accorded a warm welcome in Modi's Gujarat!!"

The AAP is looking to set foot in Gujarat where the party could not open its account in the previous Assembly elections. After a massive victory in Punjab, the party is looking to spread its wings to other parts of the country.

In his attempt to reach out to the people of Gujarat, Kejriwal has paid multiple visits to the state leaving no stone unturned in hitting out at the BJP's 27-year rule and lauding the Delhi model promising to implement the same if the party comes to power.

Kejriwal has promised the people of the state a slew of "guarantees" which he claims will be fulfilled. Earlier on September 13, during his visit to Ahmedabad, the AAP leader had alleged that the BJP is trying to make Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi as the "Prime Minister through the backdoor" and "successor" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kejriwal was responding to a question about BJP leaders stating that social activist Medha Patkar would be AAP's chief ministerial candidate in the Gujarat assembly polls.

"I have heard that BJP will make Sonia Gandhi the PM candidate after PM Modi. Ask them what they have to say about this. Ask them that Kejriwal has alleged that you are going to make Sonia Gandhi a PM candidate and the successor to PM Modi at the national level. What do they have to say on this? The BJP is trying to make Sonia Gandhi the PM of the country through the backdoor. Ask them this question," Kejriwal had said.

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP "has not done anything" for the development of Gujarat and claimed it has "no programme for the next five years". He also claimed that the Congress party is "finished" in Gujarat. "Congress is finished. You should stop taking their questions. People no more care about their questions," Kejriwal said in response to a query.

(With inputs from ANI)

