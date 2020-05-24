Image Source : PTI/FILE Kejriwal condoles former AIIMS doctor's demise

A day after former AIIMS faculty Dr J.N. Pande died of coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday condoled his demise. "Heartfelt condolences to Dr Pande's family. He retired from AIIMS after a long service but continued to work in another hospital until his unfortunate demise this week due to coronavirus. Delhi salutes you sir. RIP," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Pande, a pulmonologist and former head of the Department of Medicine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, had tested positive on Tuesday. He was 79-year-old and died at his residence with mild symptoms.

Pande was currently associated with the Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research -- a multi-specialty hospital in South Delhi.

