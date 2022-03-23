'Will quit politics if...': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's new challenge to BJP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM and Aam Aadmi Party Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Buoyed by the win in Punjab Assembly polls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday threw a new challenge to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as he dared the latter to conduct civic polls in the national capital on time and win.

Speaking to reporters outside the Legislative Assembly, Kejriwal exuded confidence that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will dethrone the BJP in the MCD if polls are held on time. Kejriwal then went on to add that he will quit politics if his Aam Aadmi Party loses in the civic polls.

"We will leave politics if BJP gets the MCD polls held now and wins it," the AAP leader said.

"The BJP says it is the biggest political party in the world but it got scared by a small party and a small election. I dare the BJP for timely MCD polls," he added.

Later, Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that deferring the elections is an "insult to martyrs".

"Postponement of Delhi Municipal Corporation elections by BJP is an insult to the martyrs who had made sacrifices to establish democracy in the country by driving the British out of the country. Today they are postponing the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections due to fear of defeat, tomorrow they will postpone the elections of the states and the country," the CM tweeted.

Basking in the landslide victory in the Punjab Assembly polls, the AAP is hopeful of a similar show in the civic polls in Delhi. The AAP which came to power in the national capital in 2015, has been vocal against the BJP after polls for the three municipal corporations (South Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and East Delhi Municipal Corporation) were postponed by the Delhi State Election Commission earlier this month.

There are 104 wards each in the North and the South Delhi Municipal Corporations. The East Delhi Municipal Corporation has 64 wards. All three are currently ruled by the BJP.

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday gave its nod to a bill to merge the three municipal corporations in Delhi. The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill is likely to be introduced in the ongoing Budget session of Parliament.

The development is likely to escalate the ongoing political tussle between the BJP and AAP ahead of the high-stakes civic polls in the country's capital.

READ MORE: Three MCDs to be merged into one; Cabinet approves bill, to be tabled in Parliament

Latest India News