Three MCDs to be merged into one; Cabinet approves bill, to be tabled in Parliament

Highlights The three Municipal Corporations of Delhi will be merged into one.

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday (March 22, 2022) approved a bill in this regard.

Delhi MCDs merger: The three Municipal Corporations of Delhi will be merged into one. The Union Cabinet on Tuesday (March 22, 2022) approved a bill in this regard that will be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing Budget Session. This means that instead of the present - East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation - there will be only one civic body in the national capital city.

All three corporations in the city are currently ruled by the BJP, which has been controlling the civic bodies since the trifurcation of the erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) in 2012. Earlier this month, the Delhi State Election Commission had postponed MCD elections triggering strong reactions from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had then urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let MCD elections take place in the national capital, saying postponing polls weakens the democratic system.

"People are questioning the move. It has been seven-eight years since the BJP is at the Centre, why didn't they do it (unification) earlier," Kejriwal asked.

"Why did they remember it only an hour before the scheduled press conference (on Wednesday) that they have to unify the three civic bodies? The BJP knew that there is an AAP wave in Delhi and they would lose elections," the chief minister had said at a press briefing.

