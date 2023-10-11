Campaign underway to end AAP, says Arvind Kejriwal over continuous ED raids

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal with AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

Kejriwal on ED raids: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged there is a campaign underway to end the AAP and asserted that false cases are being filed against party leaders. Kejriwal made the claims after AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, whose premises were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday, met the Delhi chief minister at his residence.

Presently, AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain and Sanjay Singh are in ED custody in alleged money laundering case in connection with Delhi excise policy scam.

Kejriwal said, "More than 170 cases have been registered against AAP MLAs and out of the 170 cases, 140 judgements were in our favour. For the last two years, they have started arresting our ministers and senior leaders. They arrested Sanjay Singh and also conducted raids at the residence of Amanatullah Khan."

"The matter is in the court, so I will not say much, but if you heard the hearing of Manish Sisodia's case, despite the judge saying it repeatedly, they did not have a single proof. They do not have any evidence against Manish Sisodia, which means that the entire case is fake..." he added.

Kejriwal alleged that there are no inquiries by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in BJP-ruled states and claimed that the saffron party's aim is not to end corruption but trouble opposition leaders.

"We have seen how those people who were called corrupt by Modiji are now part of the BJP. They have inducted corrupt people from opposition parties into their fold," he added.

The leader's remarks came after the ED raided Khan's premises in Delhi as part of a money-laundering investigation against him and some others. The searches were undertaken under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and three-four premises were covered, official sources said.

(With PTI inputs)

