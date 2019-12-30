Good News! Govt to give 10 gram gold to every bride at the time of marriage from January 1. Deets inside

Arundhati Gold Scheme: The government has good news for the brides of this state. The Assam government is set to start the Arundhati gold scheme by January 2020 for the registered newly married couples. Approved by Assam government, the state exchequer will bear an estimated outlay of Rs 800 crore for the year 2020 under the Arundhati Gold Scheme.

As per the scheme, every newly-wed woman would be given Rs 30,000 to buy gold once she registers her marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954.

Talking to the media in Guwahati, Assam Finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the scheme is aimed to promote marriage registrations and prevent under-age marriages in the state.

“The idea behind the scheme is to give boost to women empowerment initiative and encourage girls to get their marriages registered, which can shield them from various risk factors,” he said.

Arundhati Gold Scheme:

The scheme can be availed by formal registration of the marriages under the Special Marriage (Assam) Rules, 1954 and will reach the beneficiaries at the time of marriage.

Who will be benefited:

The bride and her father's annual income should not be more than 5 lakh rupees per year to get the benefit.

The minimum age of the bride and groom to be 18 and 21 years to avail the benefit under the scheme.

There will be an exemption in the educational qualification criteria for the tea tribes and Adivasi people, as access to high school education is still a problem for them.