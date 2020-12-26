Image Source : FILE PHOTO After Arunachal Pradesh, JD(U) will break in Bihar as well, Tej Pratap takes dig at Nitish Kumar

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar health minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday predicted that the Janata Dal (United) will soon disintegrate in the state.

The soon of RJD chief Lalu Prasad said on Saturday: "The decline of JD (U) is now certain. It has begun in Arunachal Pradesh and soon it will disintegrate in Bihar as well. It is breaking into smaller units and its future in Bihar doesn't look bright either."

It may be recalled that in a big setback to the JD(U), six out of its seven MLAS in Arunachal Pradesh joined the ruling BJP.

Following this, the opposition has been targeting the party since the JD(U) is an ally of the BJP in Bihar. Even leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav has raised concerns over the possibility of the JD U)'s falling apart.

