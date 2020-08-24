Moderate earthquake hits Arunachal, no damage reported

Image Source : PTI Moderate earthquake hits Arunachal

A moderate earthquake measuring 3.7 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, the second quake to hit the mountainous state in 48 hours, officials said. According to the state disaster management officials, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the quake was felt at 3.36 p.m. and its epicentre was in 120 km depth of the earth in Anjaw district in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.

The tremble, which lasted for several seconds, forced panic-stricken people to run out of their homes.

A moderate earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter scale hit Lower Subansiri district in southern Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday with no loss of life and properties getting reported.

Seismologists consider the mountainous northeast region as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

