Pak PM demands restoration of Article 370 in J&K for 'peace in Asia' | VIDEO

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif on Friday called for the withdrawal of the abrogation of article 370 in India and said that it would be essential for peace in Asia. He also called for dialogue with India on the matter if article 370 is restored, and said that the Jammu and Kashmir issue can only be resolved through talks.

"For prevalence of peace in Asia, it's India's responsibility to revoke the unilateral and illegal decision of August 5, 2019, so that the issue of Jammu and Kashmir can be resolved with talks," Sharif said during an address to the press.

During the address, Sharif also refuted the allegations of foreign conspiracy made by PTI chief Imran Khan, and blamed the PTI chief for major problems afflicting the nation including mounting loans, inflation and economic woes of the country.

Shehbaz delivered these remarks after a massive hike in the price of petroleum products after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) stressed abolishing the subsidies on commodities. This is his first address since he took over on April 11.

"The previous government is deliberately concealing facts. I want to remind them that you entered into a deal with IMF, not us. You accepted their harsh terms, not us. You pushed the country into an economic mess, not us," Dawn newspaper quoted Shehbaz as saying.

This address came in the backdrop of a massive hike in petroleum announced by the Pakistan government. Pakistan's Finance Minister Miftah Ismail on Thursday said the government had no other option but to raise the prices.

