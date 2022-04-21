Article 355 & 356 imperative in West Bengal, says BJP fact finding-committee on Hanskhali rape case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MP Rekha Verma and other members of a fact finding team of BJP visit a crematorium Hanskhali, where a minor rape victim was cremated, in Nadia district.

Highlights BJP fact finding-committee submitted its report and recommendations to party chief Nadda

"Administration and TMC goons destroyed all the evidence," committee noted

Fact-finding committee was constituted to ascertain details of rape, murder of minor girl in Bengal

BJP's five-member fact-finding committee constituted by party chief J.P. Nadda to ascertain details of rape and murder of a minor girl in West Bengal's Hanskhali has recommended imposition of Article 355 and 356 in the state citing deteriorating law and order situation. The committee submitted its report and recommendations to party chief Nadda. "In view of deteriorating law and order and increasing incidents of rape in the state, imposition of Article 355 and 356 is very necessary," the committee recommended. It also suggested that the trial of the case be held in some other state so that the victim's family gets justice.

"Strict action in this incident will create fear among the TMC goons and it will generate people's confidence in the central government, and law and order," the committee said. It claimed that it is not possible for the kin of the victim to get justice from the West Bengal government, as the accused is the son of a ruling TMC leader. "Chief minister Mamata Banerjee is trying to cover up the incident. Administration and TMC goons destroyed all the evidence. Neither the post-mortem was allowed nor a death certificate was issued," it noted.

The controversy over the rape of a minor girl, who died later, at Hanskhali in Nadia district of West Bengal took a more debatable turn after Chief Minister Banerjee gave a "love-angle" twist to the incident. "What has happened is not right. I condemn it. The police have arrested the accused. But the opposition parties and a section of the media are trying to give a political twist to the entire event. I have received the news that there was a love affair between the accused and the victim. So why come to a conclusion before the investigation is completed," the chief minister had said.

The members of the committee are: Lok Sabha member and national vice-president Rekha Verma, cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government Baby Rani Maurya, member of Tamil Nadu assembly and nation president of party women wing Vanathi Srinivasan, special invitee national executive committee Kushbu Sunder and member West Bengal Assembly Sreerupa Mitra Choudhury.

Also Read | 'Bengal means blood': Suvendu Adhikari's jibe at Mamata over summit's 'Bengal means business' theme

Also Read | Hanskhali minor rape: After Mahua Moitra, TMC MP Sougoto Ray contradicts Mamata's comments

Latest India News