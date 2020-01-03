Indian Army has various plans, ready to target PoK if asked: Army Chief MM Naravane

Image Source : PTI Indian Army has various plan: Army Chief MM Naravane

The Indian Army has various plans for operations in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and is ready for any task, new Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane has said. Speaking to the media during an interview, General Naravane said our forces are deployed all along the border, including Jammu and Kashmir and we have various plans. If and when required, those plans can be put to action, the new Chief of Army Staff said. General Navrane's statement came as a response on being asked if India can look at military operations in PoK as something than can be realistically achieved.

"We have our forces deployed all along the border including Jammu and Kashmir and we have various plans and if required, those plans can be put into action. We will carry out and carry out successfully any task that we are tasked to do," Naravane said.

General MM Naravane took over from General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday and stands tough against Pakistan and the terror it sponsors from its soil. Talking of India's position to eliminate terror, General Navrane said, India "reserves the right to pre-emptively strike at the sources of terror."

Two major cross-border operations against terrorism were publicly announced by India by the Narendra Modi government. Tensions between India and Pakistan have been on the rise ever since the Central government abrogated Article 35A in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.

Earlier in September, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had reiterated that entire Jammu and Kashmir, including PoK is a part of India.

