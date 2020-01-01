Exclusive: General Naravane asks soldiers to be alert of enemy activity on social media

The newly appointed Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane has asked the troops to be alert on social media, especially of the security threats arising from the use of the internet. In an exclusive interview to India TV, General Navarane stated that sensitising the soldiers on the use of social media would be one of his top priorities as the head of the Indian Army.

Listing out the top five areas of focus, General Naravane said modernisation of the armed forces, training and welfare of soldiers, infrastructure development along the border, making troops more aware on the use of social media and ensuring human rights will be his key priorities at the helm.

India's 28th Army Chief also reassured the country that the troops were ready for any enemy activity along the Line of Control (LoC) and terrorist activity would be dealt with severely. "Terror camps have been operating across the border for a long time. We are ready for a befitting response," he said.

He also called upon the troops posted in high-altitude hostile weather conditions to steadfastly defend the country's frontiers. "The whole country stands with you," said the Indian Army chief.