Army Chief General Bipin Rawat visits War Memorial, receives Guard of Honour

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Army Chief General Bipin Rawat receives Guard of Honour

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat was presented a Guard of Honour on Tuesday. Rawat also laid a wreath at the National War memorial before receiving the Guard of Honour. Rawat, later in the day will take over as India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). General Bipin Rawat will hand over the charge to the General M.M. Naravane to lead the Indian Army after three successful years. The government had appointed General Naravane as the next India Army chief.

On Monday late night, the Central government announced that General Rawat has been appointed as CDS.

General Rawat - who served a rare full three-year term as the Indian Army Chief after he superseded two officers in 2016 - will serve as CDS till March 31, 2023.

Rawat was commissioned into the 5th battalion of 11 Gorkha Rifles on 16 December 1978 and was serving as Chief of Army Staff since January 1, 2017.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Defence amended Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force rules. As per the amended rules, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) or tri-service chief will be able to serve till the age of 65. As per existing government rules, the three service chiefs can serve up to the age of 62 or for three years, whichever is earlier.

Union Cabinet on December 24 approved the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post and its charter and duties. The CDS will be a 4-star general who will head the new Department of Military Affairs.

