Who is Bipin Rawat, India's first Chief of Defence Staff

General Bipin Rawat is India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). His tenure as the Army Chief draws to an end in December. Rawat is serving a rare full three-year term as the Indian Army Chief after he superseded two officers in 2016. The CDS will provide military advice to the government and implement joint procurement by the three services. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) will be a four-star position, created as part of a defence management overhaul. A CDS will not be eligible to hold any government office after demitting the office of CDS. Also, no private employment without prior approval for a period of five years after demitting the office will be permitted.

In a career spanning 41 years, General Bipin Rawat has had an illustrious military profile with vast operational and staff exposure.