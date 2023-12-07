Armed Forces Flag Day 2023: Why does India celebrate it? Know everything about it

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Armed Forces Flag Day 2023

The Armed Forces Flag Day, observed annually on December 7th since 1949, holds a significant place in India's calendar. This day is dedicated to honouring and remembering the sacrifices of martyrs in the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, and other defence forces, acknowledging their dedication to safeguarding the nation.

Celebrated with profound respect, dignity, and patriotism, Armed Forces Flag Day also serves as a poignant reminder of the families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty. The day encourages people to actively participate by purchasing flags, cards, coupons, and other items. The proceeds generated from these sales contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF), a fund crucial for supporting the families of armed forces personnel.

PM Modi extends congratulations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Armed Forces Flag Day by expressing gratitude and admiration for the courage, commitment, and sacrifices made by the country's brave soldiers. In a statement, he acknowledged the unparalleled dedication of these soldiers in safeguarding the nation. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi urged citizens to contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day fund, emphasising the importance of supporting the welfare of the armed forces and their families. The message emphasised the significance of this day as an opportunity for citizens to express appreciation for the sacrifices made by the armed forces while reinforcing the collective responsibility of contributing to their well-being.

History and significance

The history of Armed Forces Flag Day traces back to August 28, 1949, when the Ministry of Defence officially designated December 7th as the day to pay homage to the armed forces. This initiative aimed not only to honour the lives lost in defence of the nation but also to mobilise funds and donations for supporting the families affected by these sacrifices.

How it works

On Armed Forces Flag Day, citizens are urged to purchase symbolic items such as flags, badges, stickers, and more, with the funds raised channeled into the AFFDF. This fund plays a crucial role in providing support to ex-servicemen (ESM) and their families.

Expressing gratitude

Armed Forces Flag Day provides a platform for citizens to express their gratitude to the armed forces and their families. It stands as an annual testament to the collective acknowledgement of the sacrifices made in the defense of the country's sovereignty.

Participation in Armed Forces Flag Day activities not only fosters a sense of unity but also underscores the responsibility of citizens to contribute to the welfare of those who have dedicated their lives to the nation. As the flags are raised and funds collected, the spirit of patriotism resonates, reinforcing the bond between the armed forces and the citizens they serve.

