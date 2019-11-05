Appreciate steps taken by PM Modi in combating terrorism: Romanian Ambassador Radu Octavian Dobre

Romanian Ambassador Radu Octavian Dobre

Delhi saw a grand reception to celebrate Romanian Armed Forces Day on October 25. The event was attended by members of diplomatic corps, civil society members, journalists, defence attaches of other countries and officials from the Indian Armed Forces.

India TV spoke to Radu Octavian Dobre, Ambassador of Romania to India, at the event. Dobre hailed steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in combating terrorism. "Terrorism is a problem facing the entire world. We really appreciate steps taken by PM Modi in combating terrorism. We are very keen to cooperate in any way to combat this terrible menace," he said during the interaction with India TV.

Showing an optimistic approach, the Romanian ambassador said the country looks forward to working with the Modi government on more projects.

"I am very optimistic for future of India-Romania relations. We are going forward with several projects. We hope to have more interactions and more projects for benefit of both countries in future as well," he said.

Talking about the potential in India-Romania relations, Dobre highlighted that about 10,000 Indians are working in Romania and the number is growing. Trade too is growing, he said.

On military contribution between both the nations, the Romanian ambassador said: "We are now negotiating bilateral agreement. We are in constant contact through our military attache. We hope to do something more together in future."

Romania is a reliable NATO member state, being involved in military actions ever since 1990, thus becoming a real provider of security at the international level. Romanian Army has participated in military actions within both NATO and EU missions and operations, but also under the auspices of other international organisations (UN, OSCE, Coalitions).

The reception in Delhi on October 25 was held to celebrate 75 years since the Romanian Army liberated the last part of Northern Transylvania, a territory that Romania lost according to the provisions of the Vienna Diktat in August 30, 1940.

Watch Full Interview: