No military solution to Afghan conflict, peaceful resolution must: Blinken after meeting Jaishankar

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who held wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday, said that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, and that there has to be a peaceful resolution that requires the Taliban and the Afghan government to come to the negotiating table. Besides, the two leaders spoke at length over Indo-Pacific engagements, COVID-19 response mechanism and ways to strengthen regional security.

"We both agreed strongly that any future government in Afghanistan has to be inclusive and fully representative of the Afghan people...Ultimately it has to be an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process," he said.