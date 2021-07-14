Follow us on Image Source : ANI 'Unilateral change of status quo not acceptable': Jaishankar tells Chinese counterpart in SCO meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Dushanbe, and made it clear that unilateral change of status quo was "unacceptable". The foreign minister made the remark as the two leaders discussed about the current situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Eastern Ladakh.

Jaishankar emphasised that restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas was essential for the development of ties between the two countries.

"Highlighted that unilateral change of status quo is not acceptable. Full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas are essential for development of our ties. Agreed on convening an early meeting of the senior military commanders," Jaishankar said.

READ MORE: Issue is whether China will live up to commitments: Jaishankar on Ladakh

According to a statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, Jaishankar and Wang Yi had a detailed exchange of views on the current situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh & also on other issues related to the overall India-China relations.

EAM Jaishankar pointed out to the State Councillor that disengagement in Pangong Lake area earlier this year had created conditions for resolving remaining issues. It was expected that China would work with us towards this objective but situation in remaining areas is still unresolved, the statement said.

The foreign minister stressed that it was in "mutual interest" that the two sides work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.

READ MORE: China's non observance of border agreements 'disturbed' foundation of bilateral ties: Jaishankar

Latest India News