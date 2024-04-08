Anil Vij edits 'Modi Ka Pariwar' on X, later issues clarification after criticism

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Former Haryana Minister Anil Vij

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Minister Anil Vij is once again making headlines, but this time it's not for any political statement, instead, it's due to a change in the bio of his social media handle X. Vij has edited his X bio after being removed from the Haryana Cabinet and was criticised him for removing the "Modi ka Pariwar" (Modi's family) tagline.

The BJP leader has expressed his discontent with BJP leaders and supporters who criticised him for removing the 'Modi ka Pariwar' from his bio on X. In a post on a social media platform, Vij lashed out at those targeting him, accusing them of playing unfairly and suggesting that they should have given him the opportunity to clarify the matter before launching a public attack.

When the BJP leaders started the "Modi ka Pariwar" campaign on social media, many added the phrase within brackets next to their names, including Vij. However, after being dropped from the Haryana cabinet. It now stated "Anil Vij Ex - Home Minister Haryana, India" followed by "Ex - Home and Health Minister Haryana, India (Modi ka Pariwar)" in the next line. This change was interpreted by many as a manifestation of his frustration and potential defiance in response to his removal from the cabinet.

Check Anil Vij's post here

"Everyone knows that I have become 'ex' now and I should write 'ex' everywhere. But when I started writing X in my profile on X, the number of letters to be written in the name exceeded the prescribed number, so (Modi's family), which is me, had to be removed from the top and placed below, which gave some people an opportunity to play," Vij said in his Hindi post.

"Please fix it now. I am a staunch devotee of BJP. If you had talked to me before playing on this, you would have got a chance to hear a clarification and this would not have happened,' he added.

Anil Vija was dropped from Haryana Cabinet

Vij was dropped from the Haryana cabinet after Nayab Singh Saini was chosen as the leader and the new Chief Minister.

Amidst waves of criticism and speculation, Vij took a step back, declaring himself a "bhakt of the BJP." "Situations may change, but I will continue to work for the party," he told reporters.

Vij had been discontented with the party's decision-making process, especially regarding the appointment of Saini as chief minister, which he reportedly felt left out of. He had harboured hopes for the top post after Manohar Lal Khattar's removal and reacted with disappointment when Saini was chosen for elevation. This was particularly significant because the six-time MLA was considered one of the frontrunners for the Chief Minister post after the BJP's victory in the state. However, the party ultimately selected Khattar, a first-time MLA, for the position.

Despite this, in the Khattar government, Vij had established a reputation as a tough and result-oriented minister, gaining popularity.

Also Read: Haryana: What Manohar Lal Khattar said on Anil Vij and Dushyant Chautala's JJP | WATCH

Also Read: Former Union Minister Birender Singh quits BJP, set to join Congress