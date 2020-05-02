Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE Andhra Pradesh High Court gets 3 new judges

Three new judges were appointed to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday. Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari administered the oath of office to Boppudi Krishna Mohan, Kanchireddy Suresh Reddy and Kanneganti Lalithakumari alias Lalitha.

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed the three, thereby taking the total number of judges in the court to 21, including the Chief Justice.

High Court Registrar General (in-charge) B Rajasekhar read out the Presidential notification following which the Chief Justice administered the oath of office.

Senior judges and advocates were present on the occasion.

