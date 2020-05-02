Saturday, May 02, 2020
     
Andhra Pradesh High Court gets 3 new judges

Three new judges were appointed to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday. Chief Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari administered the oath of office to Boppudi Krishna Mohan, Kanchireddy Suresh Reddy and Kanneganti Lalithakumari alias Lalitha.

PTI PTI
Amaravati Published on: May 02, 2020 18:51 IST
Image Source : OFFICIAL WEBSITE

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed the three, thereby taking the total number of judges in the court to 21, including the Chief Justice.

High Court Registrar General (in-charge) B Rajasekhar read out the Presidential notification following which the Chief Justice administered the oath of office.

Senior judges and advocates were present on the occasion.

