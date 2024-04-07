Andhra Pradesh elections: Chandrababu Naidu explains why TDP joined hands with BJP, Janasena

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that Janasena, BJP and his party joined hands to rid his state of the ruling YSRCP. He asserted, his party wanted to ensure that the anti-incumbency votes do not get divided.

He made the statement while addressing a public meeting at Pedakurapadu in Palnadu district as part of his Prajagalam election canvassing tour.

The NDA partners banded together for the future of Andhra Pradesh, the TDP chief said.

“Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan has already given a call to the people that they all should join hands to rid the state of this evil (YSRCP). The TDP, Janasena and the BJP joined hands keeping in view the future of all of you,” Naidu said.

The state endured a “nightmarish” five-year-rule under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he added.

Naidu said under the YSRCP government a great injustice has been done to the Muslim community.

The former CM assured the community that he would personally take responsibility for their safety.

Naidu said the TDP has been a part of the NDA previously but there was no injustice towards the Muslim community.

Calling Reddy a “power-hungry” person, Naidu alleged that there have been all kinds of loot in Andhra Pradesh, adding that sand mining has become a lucrative business.

He also claimed that had the construction of Amaravati been completed, the state would have received Rs 1 lakh crore per year in revenue and added that Reddy has destroyed the state completely.

Asserting that he plans 20 years into the future, Naidu recalled his Vision-2020, unveiled in 2000, and said that by 2047, India will be the number one country in the world.

Elections for the 175-member assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled to be held on May 13, and the counting of votes is slated for June 4.

(With PTI inputs)

