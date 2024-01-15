Andhra Congress chief Gidugu Rudra Raju resigns, YS Sharmila likely to take over: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Gidugu Rudra Raju and YS Sharmila

Andhra Congress chief Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned on Monday. According to the sources, his resignation has paved the way for YS Sharmila to take over the charge of the state unit.

Raju, who has been the president of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) since November 22, is an MLC in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

"Gidugu Rudra Raju resigned for the post of Andhra Pradesh PCC president. New PCC chief for AP in 2-3 days," Congress for Telangana X handle posted.

Revamp of Andhra Congress unit ahead of Lok Sabha elections

The recent entry of YS Sharmila, the daughter of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and founder of YSR Telangana Party, into Congress, had triggered speculations that she may get the state chief post in the party. She joined Congress on January 4 in New Delhi. Sharmila joined the Congress in the presence of party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former party president Rahul Gandhi. She had also announced the merger of her YSR Telangana Congress with the Congress, saying she would fulfil any responsibility given to her.

Sharmila, after joining Congress lauded the grand old party saying it is the largest secular party in the country as it unwaveringly serves all communities and unites all sections of people.

She is the younger sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. She said it was her father's dream to see Rahul Gandhi as prime minister and she would be happy to contribute to it. Sharmila said she was happy that she was part of the Congress victory in Telangana. She had announced her support to the Congress during the recent assembly polls in Telangana to end the alleged corrupt and anti-people rule of the BRS led by K Chandrasekhar Rao.

