Delhi gears up for spiritual prelude: Sundarkand Path to commence ahead of Ayodhya's grand event

In a noteworthy move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced plans to organise recitations of the Sundarkand, a chapter from the Ramayana, in all Delhi assembly constituencies before the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. A dedicated committee has been formed by the AAP to conduct the recitations on the first Tuesday of each month in every legislative assembly in Delhi.

The decision was revealed by Saurabh Bhardwaj, a minister in the Delhi government, during a press conference. He stated, "While individual AAP legislators used to organise Sundarkand recitations in various parts of Delhi, the party has now formed an organized committee to conduct the recitations. The Aam Aadmi Party will conduct the Sundarkand recitation in all Delhi legislative assemblies tomorrow and will continue to do so on the first Tuesday of each month."

The consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla is scheduled for January 22 in Ayodhya. According to the Hindu calendar, January 22 corresponds to the twelfth day of the bright half of the month of Pousha. Astrologically, it aligns with the Mrigashira constellation and the Brahma yoga until 8:47 AM, followed by the Indra yoga. This day is considered auspicious as it is believed that Lord Vishnu took the form of a turtle on this day to assist in the churning of the ocean during the Samudra Manthan.

The significance of January 22 lies in its association with Lord Vishnu's manifestation as a turtle and his pivotal role in the churning of the ocean. Given that Lord Rama is considered an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, this day has been chosen for the inauguration of the Ram Temple. The Aam Aadmi Party's decision to conduct Sundarkand recitations aligns with these auspicious events.

