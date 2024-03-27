Andhra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases list of candidates, fields YS Chowdary from Vijaywada West

Wednesday, March 27, 2024
     
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) formed an alliance with Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party (JSP) for the upcoming elections.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 Amravati Updated on: March 27, 2024 20:41 IST
BJP forms alliance in Andhra Pradesh with TDP and Jana Sena
Image Source : PTI BJP forms alliance in Andhra Pradesh with TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the names of its candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. The saffron party fielded former Union Minister YS Chowdary from the Vijaywada West constituency.

Here is the list of candidates: 

  • N Eswara Rao from Etcherla
  • P Vishnu Kumar Raju from Visakhapatnam North
  • Pangi Rajarao from Araku Valley
  • M Shiva Krishnam Raju from Anaparthy
  • Kamineni Srinivas Rao from Kaikalur
  • YS Chowdary from Vijaywada West
  • Bojja Roshanna from Badvel
  • C Adinarayana Reddy from Jammalamadugu
  • PV Parthasarathi from Adoni 
  • Y Satya Kumar from Dharmavaram

The simultaneous polls for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.

Also read: BJP fields Navneet Rana from Maharashtra's Amravati Lok Sabha seat

