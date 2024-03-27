Andhra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP releases list of candidates, fields YS Chowdary from Vijaywada West

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP forms alliance in Andhra Pradesh with TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the names of its candidates for the upcoming Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections. The saffron party fielded former Union Minister YS Chowdary from the Vijaywada West constituency.

Here is the list of candidates:

N Eswara Rao from Etcherla

P Vishnu Kumar Raju from Visakhapatnam North

Pangi Rajarao from Araku Valley

M Shiva Krishnam Raju from Anaparthy

Kamineni Srinivas Rao from Kaikalur

YS Chowdary from Vijaywada West

Bojja Roshanna from Badvel

C Adinarayana Reddy from Jammalamadugu

PV Parthasarathi from Adoni

Y Satya Kumar from Dharmavaram

The simultaneous polls for 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh are scheduled on May 13 and the results will be declared on June 4.

