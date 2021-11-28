Gujarat: Amit Shah to inaugurate Amul projects worth Rs 415 crore in Gandhinagar today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Highlights Amit Shah will inaugurate a host of projects of Amul Dairy worth Rs 415 crore in Gandhinagar.

The Home Minister will inaugurate a new robotic high-tech warehousing facility at the AmulFed Dairy.

Shah will also address a gathering of milk producers from Gujarat along with Bhupendra Patel.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a host of projects of Amul Dairy worth Rs 415 crore in Gujarat's Gandhinagar today (November 28). On Sunday, Shah will inaugurate AmulFed Dairy's new milk powder factory, a poly film manufacturing plant, and other projects set up at a combined cost Rs 415 crore in Gandhinagar.

Amit Shah arrived in Gandhinagar on Saturday evening, and was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and MoS Home Harsh Sanghavi at the airport.

He will also inaugurate a new butter manufacturing plant and high-tech warehousing facility at the AmulFed Dairy in Gandhinagar.

The Home Minister will inaugurate a new robotic high-tech warehousing facility at the AmulFed Dairy. The facility has been built at a cost of Rs 23 crore, and enables the diary to store 50 lakh litres of long-life milk in carton packaging in high-density storage.

Shah will also address a gathering of milk producers from Gujarat along with Bhupendra Patel.

(with IANS inputs)

ALSO READ: Omicron variant: Gujarat govt mandates RT-PCR testing at airports for travellers of 11 countries

ALSO READ: PM Modi has shown remarkable statesmanship: Amit Shah on repealing farm laws

Latest India News