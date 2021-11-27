Follow us on Image Source : AP. Omicron variant: Gujarat govt mandates RT-PCR testing at airports for travellers of 11 countries.

India added several countries where travellers need to follow additional measures on arrival

Health Ministry adds Hong Kong, Israel to the list of those countries

Amid serious concerns over the new COVID-19 variant 'Omicron', the Gujarat Government has mandated RT-PCR testing for travellers landing at the airports in the state.

The travellers coming from 11 countries including- Europe, United Kingdom, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe and Hong Kong have to get their RT-PCR test done after landing at the airports in Gujarat.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also chaired a meeting on the situation relating to COVID-19 and vaccination with top officials. India has also added several countries to the list from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing for infection.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare adds Hong Kong and Israel to the list of countries from where travellers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in India, including post-arrival testing considering the detection of the new COVID variant 'Omicron' in South Africa.

Additionally, India saw a single-day rise of 8,318 new coronavirus infections, taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,45,63,749, while the count of active cases has declined to 1,07,019, the lowest in 541 days, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

