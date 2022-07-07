Thursday, July 07, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Amravati pharmacist's killing: Court sends seven accused in NIA custody

Amravati pharmacist's killing: Court sends seven accused in NIA custody

Amravati pharmacist's killing: The accused were brought here from Amravati city in eastern Maharashtra earlier in the day. Umesh Kolhe, who ran a medical shop in Amravati, was killed on the night of June 21 while returning home.

PTI Reported By: PTI New Delhi Published on: July 07, 2022 20:17 IST
The 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Amravati
Image Source : INDIA TV The 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Amravati city of Maharashtra on June 21.

Amravati pharmacist's killing: A special court here on Thursday remanded seven persons arrested in connection with the killing of an Amravati-based pharmacist who had supported Nupur Sharma in the custody of the National Investigation Agency till July 15. 

The accused were brought here from Amravati city in eastern Maharashtra earlier in the day. Umesh Kolhe, who ran a medical shop in Amravati, was killed on the night of June 21 while returning home.

Police, who probed the case initially, claimed that Kolhe was killed for sharing a post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammad in some WhatsApp groups.

The NIA, which has taken over the probe now, produced the accused before a special judge for NIA cases A K Lahoti and sought their 15-day custody. 

There was evidence against the accused suggesting that they were involved in terrorist activities, the federal probe agency said. But the court, after hearing arguments, remanded the accused in NIA custody for eight days. 

Related Stories
Udaipur beheading: Rajasthan govt announces govt jobs to sons of Kanhaiya Lal

Udaipur beheading: Rajasthan govt announces govt jobs to sons of Kanhaiya Lal

Behead Nupur Sharma row: Probe ordered against Rajasthan cop for 'helping' khadim

Behead Nupur Sharma row: Probe ordered against Rajasthan cop for 'helping' khadim

Udaipur beheading case: Gauhar Chisti, khadim of Ajmer Dargah, met accused Riyaz on June 17

Udaipur beheading case: Gauhar Chisti, khadim of Ajmer Dargah, met accused Riyaz on June 17

Also Read: Amravati killing: Not just chemist Umesh Kohle, several received death threats for supporting Nupur Sharma

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News