Amravati killing: Not just chemist Umesh Kohle, several received death threats for supporting Nupur Sharma

Amravati killing: Chemist Umesh Kolhe, who was brutally murdered in Maharashtra's Amravati on June 21 for sharing posts in support of Nupur Sharma, was not the only one who was on the radar of Jihadi gangs, evidence now shows. Information uncovered by India TV suggests that there were many who had received death threats from gangs for posting on social media in support of the ex-BJP spokesperson.

People had received threatening calls and were asked to post video messages apologizing for supporting Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

The main accused arrested in the killing of Umesh Kolhe, Irfan Khan was running an NGO from Nagpur. The people who had received death threat calls said that the calls were from Khan's helpline number.

Some had also posted their apology videos. While the local police appear to take no action, when Umesh's case went to the NIA, the case opened wide.

Umesh Kolhe's chilling murder

Umesh Kolhe was a 54-year-old chemist in Amravati. He was murdered on June 21, for allegedly sharing messages in support of Nupur Sharma on Whatsapp groups. His murder, which had gone in the shadows of the Maharashtra political crisis, took place a week ahead of the Udaipur killing - the one that shook the country's core.

On Saturday evening, Irfan Khan was arrested in connection with Kolhe's killing. He had allegedly hatched the conspiracy to murder Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe (54), who ran a medical shop in Amravati, and roped in others, said city police commissioner, Dr Aarti Singh.

