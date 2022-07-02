Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Amravati killing: Main mastermind behind Umesh Kolhe's death arrested from Nagpur

Amravati killing: The main mastermind behind the murder of Umesh Kolhe has been arrested from Nagpur. The arrested has been identified as Irfan Khan, owner of an NGO from Nagpur, police said.

The 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Amravati city of Maharashtra on June 21, and police suspected that the brutal murder in Maharashtra was after he wrote a post in support of Nupur Sharma on Facebook. He used to run a chemist shop by the name of Amit Medical Store in Amravati.

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm when Kolhe was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. His son Saket (27) and his wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him in a different vehicle. A Home Ministry spokesperson on Saturday said that the killing will be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The spokesperson tweeted that the NIA would probe the conspiracy behind the killing of the chemist, Umesh Kolhe, who was hacked to death on June 21.

The NIA would also thoroughly investigate any involvement of organisations and international linkages, the spokesperson said.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of the 54-year-old chemist so far. "Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the chemist and a search is on to trace the prime accused Irfan Khan (32), who runs an NGO," Amravati commissioner of police Dr Aarti Singh said on Saturday.

