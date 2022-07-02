Amravati: NIA to probe murder of chemist killed for supporting Nupur Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Amravati: NIA to probe killing of chemist who was killed for supporting Nupur Sharma

Amravati chemist killing: A Home Ministry spokesperson on Saturday said that the killing of a chemist in Amravati will be probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The spokesperson tweeted that the NIA would probe the conspiracy behind the killing of the chemist, Umesh Kolhe, who was hacked to death on June 21.

The NIA would also thoroughly investigate any involvement of organisations and international linkages, the spokesperson said.

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm when Kolhe was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop. His son Saket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him in a different vehicle.

Five persons have been arrested in connection with the killing of the 54-year-old chemist so far. "Five persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of the chemist and a search is on to trace the prime accused Irfan Khan (32), who runs an NGO," Amravati commissioner of police Dr Aarti Singh said on Saturday.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

