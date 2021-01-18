Image Source : INDIA TV Amit Sinha joins India TV as VP Strategy & Research

Amit Sinha has joined India TV as VP Strategy & Research. Having worked for more than 15 years in the television media domain, his last assignment was with TV Today Network. His stint there was for a little more than 5 years. He was responsible for reviewing and analysing weekly numbers, providing strategic inputs, handling programming strategy and content for Tv Today group channel.

In his professional journey he has worked with Sahara News Network, Teammates Media Research & Content Communication India.

Commenting on Amit’s appointment, India TV Managing Director, Ritu Dhawan said, "research plays a pivotal role and with Amit’s understanding of the news category, he will add more power to our existing strong team. We welcome Amit to India TV family and look forward to set new benchmarks in the Hindi News genre".

