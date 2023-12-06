Taking Kashmir issue to United Nations was historic blunder: Amit Shah targets former PM Jawaharlal Lal Nehru

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses Lok Sabha during the winter session of Parliament.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hit out at India's first and former Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir problem saying he committed two blunders due to which J&K had suffered. The first was announcing ceasefire and then taking Kashmir issue to the United Nations.

"J&K has suffered due to two blunders committed by former PM Nehru - first announcing ceasefire and then taking Kashmir issue to UN. Had Jawaharlal Nehru taken right steps, PoK would have been part of India now; it was historic blunder," Amit Shah said in Lok Sabha.

The Home Minister furtehr said that his government plans to have zero terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir in force for 3 years, will be successful by 2026. 45,000 people have lost their lives due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Our focus is to end terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

"I stand in the House and say responsibly that Kashmir suffered for several years because of the two blunder during the tenure of PM Jawaharlal Nehru. The biggest mistake was that when our forces were winning, ceasefire was announced and PoK came into existence. Had the ceasefire been delayed by three days, PoK would have been a part of India. Second was the blunder to take our issue to the UN (United Nations)," Amit Shah said.

