'Some people just read pada-likha bhashan': Amit Shah's dig at Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha | Top quotes

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Union Minister Amit Shah speaks in Lok Sabha during Parliament's winter session.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha saying some people just read a 'padda likha bhashan' (written document) in the House adding for the past 29 years, he had remained in various Assemblies but never read a handed over documents as all his speeches are based on facts and figures. Further attacking the Congress party, Amit Shah said it can never understand what happens with the name change. Speaking on Kashmiri Pandits, the Home Minister said cannot imagine the kind of pain they went through. He further mentioned that Pakistan occupied Kashmir is ours and 24 seats have been reserved in the Parliament. The Home Minister was speaking on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 & The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill, 2023 in the Lower House.

Jammu and Kashmir has suffered due to two blunders committed by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru - first announcing ceasefire and then taking Kashmir issue to United Nations. Had Jawaharlal Nehru taken right steps, PoK would have been part of India now; it was historic blunder.

Our government plans to have zero terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir in force for 3 years, will be successful by 2026. 45,000 people have lost their lives due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Our focus is to end terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir.

"...Those who say what happened after the removal of Article 370?... On August 5-6, 2019, their (Kashmiri) voices, which were not heard for years, were heard by PM Modi and today they are getting their rights..."

"Pakistan attacked Kashmir in 1947 in which around 31,789 families were displaced...10,065 families were displaced during the wars of 1965 and 1971. A total of 41,844 families were displaced during these three wars of 1947, 1965 and 1969. This bill is an attempt to give rights to those people, to give representation to those people.

There was an era of terrorism after the 1980s and it was horrifying. Those who lived on the land considering it their country, were thrown out and no one cared about them. Those responsible for stopping it were enjoying vacations in England... When Kashmiri Pandits were displaced, they were forced to live as refugees in their country. According to the present data around 46,631 families and 1,57,968 people were displaced in their own country. This Bill is to get them rights, this Bill is to give them representation.

A few people also tried to underestimate it... someone said that only the name is being changed. I would like to tell all of them that if we have even a little sympathy then we need to see that respect is attached to the name. This can be seen by only those who want to bring them forward considering them like their brothers. Those who use it as vote bank for their own political benefit... Narendra Modi is a leader who was born into a poor family and became the Prime Minister of the country today. He knows the pain of the poor.

The Bill that I have brought here pertains to bringing justice to and providing rights to those against whom injustice was done, who were insulted and those who were ignored. In any society, those who are deprived should be brought forward. That is the basic sense of the Constitution of India. But they have to be brought forward in a way that doesn't reduce their respect. There is a huge difference between giving rights and giving rights respectfully. So, instead of weak and deprived category renaming it to Other Backward Class is important.

I believe Modi government will return to power in 2024 and by 2026 I hope there will be no terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working relentlessly for welfare of backward classes. Congress has done greatest harm to Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

One seat in Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be reserved for people displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. One of 2 bills on Jammu and Kashmir seeks to nominate two Kashmiri Migrant community members, including a woman, to assembly.

J&K bill seeks to give representation in assembly to those who had to leave Kashmir due to terrorism. Had terrorism been tackled at beginning without considering vote-bank politics, Kashmiri Pandits wouldn't have had to leave valley.

"...Earlier there were 37 seats in Jammu, now there are 43. Earlier there were 46 in Kashmir, now there are 47 and in PoK, 24 seats have been reserved since PoK is ours..."

"...Two seats will be reserved for Kashmiri Migrant community members, and one seat in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly will be reserved for people displaced from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. For the first time, 9 seats will be reserved for SC/ST communities..."

These bills will give justice to those deprived of their rights for last 70 years, the Home Minister said.

