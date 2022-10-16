Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
  Amit Shah to launch Madhya Pradesh government's Hindi-medium medical education project in Bhopal today

Amit Shah to launch Madhya Pradesh government's Hindi-medium medical education project in Bhopal today

Amit Shah news: Shah is later scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the new terminal building and expansion at Gwalior's Vijayaraje Scindia Airport. He will also participate in a programme at the Mela Ground in Gwalior.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Bhopal Published on: October 16, 2022 9:18 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Amit Shah to launch Madhya Pradesh government's Hindi-medium medical education project today.

  • Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Madhya Pradesh government's ambitious project on Oct 16
  • The project is focused on to impart medical education in Hindi language
  • HM Amit Shah will also lay the foundation stone of a new airport terminal in Gwalior

Amit Shah news: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the Madhya Pradesh government's ambitious project to impart medical education in Hindi on Sunday (October 16).

During the day-long visit to the state, the senior BJP leader will also lay the foundation stone of a new airport terminal in Gwalior, according to official information.

He will unveil Hindi medical textbooks at a programme at Bhopal's Lal Parade Ground at around 12:00 pm. 

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will preside over the programme.

Shah is later scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the new terminal building and expansion at Gwalior's Vijayaraje Scindia Airport. He will also participate in a programme at the Mela Ground in Gwalior.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia will also be present.

Shah will also inaugurate a gallery on Maratha history at the Scindias' Jai Vilas Palace in Gwalior before leaving for Delhi in the evening, officials said. 

ALSO READ: 'PM Modi working to end parivaarvad in politics': Amit Shah in Himachal's Sirmaur

ALSO READ: Amit Shah in Assam: Will remove AFSPA only after installing peace

