1962 se aaj tak, do-do haath ho jayein: Amit Shah dares Rahul Gandhi for debate on LAC stand-off | Watch

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Amit Shah has challenged Rahul Gandhi for discussion in Parliament over LAC stand-off.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his 'Surender Modi' tweet and challenged him for discussion in the Parliament on the LAC stand-off. Amit Shah said, "Parliament will run, if the opposition wants to have a discussion then they should come" adding "1962 se aaj tak do-do haath ho jayein..."

Speaking to ANI Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash, Amit Shah while responding to Rahul Gandhi's Surender Modi tweet, said, "Parliament honi hai, charcha karni hai to aaiye, karenge. 1962 se aaj tak do-do haath ho jayein...."

He also asked the opposition not to make statements that can benefit or make China and Pakistan happy at a time when soldiers were guarding the border and the government is taking strategic steps.

Further speaking in the interview, Amit Shah said, "We're capable of handling anti-India propaganda but it's painful when a former president of a big party (Rahul Gandhi) does 'ochhi rajneeti' during a crisis. It's a matter of introspection for him and his party that their hashtag is being encouraged by Pak and China."

Lambasting the Congress party Amit Shah said, "After Indira ji, was there any Congress President from outside Gandhi family? What democracy do they talk of? I didn't do any politics during COVID. You look at my tweets of the past 10 years. Every June 25, I give a statement." Shah responded over his tweet on Emergency.

"Emergency should be remembered by people as it attacked the roots of our democracy. No political worker or citizen should forget. There should be awareness about it. It is not about a party but about the attack on the country's democracy," Amit Shah added.

Speaking on the coronavirus situation in Delhi and on Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's statement that by July 31 there will be 5.5 lakh COVID-19 cases in Delhi, Shah said after Sisodia's statement "...there was panic. I am sure now we will not reach that stage and will be in a much better situation because we stressed on preventive measures."

#WATCH After Manish Sisodia’s statement (of 5.5 lakh cases by July-end), PM also asked me, Home Ministry, to help Delhi Govt. Soon after, a coordination meeting was called and a number of decisions, including testing of all individuals in containment zones, were taken: Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/V02XBgciRE — ANI (@ANI) June 28, 2020

"Government of India fought well against Corona. I can't advise Rahul Gandhi, that's the job of his party leaders. Some people are 'vakradrashti', they see wrong even in right things. India fought well against Corona and our figures are much better compared to the world," the Home Minister said.

"Let me make it clear. Under PM Modi's leadership, India is going to win both the wars," Amit Shah said while responding on the fight against COVID-19 and the tensions on the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

