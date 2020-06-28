No COVID-19 community transmission in Delhi, won't let cases touch 5.5 lakh in July: Amit Shah

Image Source : FILE PHOTO 'No COVID-19 community transmission in Delhi, we have taken pro-active steps', Amit Shah assures

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the people of Delhi that there is no community transmission in the national capital as of now. In an interview given to news agency ANI, Amit Shah has said that he has spoken to experts who have assured him that Delhi's situation is not that bad and no community transmission is taking place.

"I have spoken to experts in the country which include senior ICMR officials and AIIMS director, who have assured me that there is no COVID-19 community transmission taking place in Delhi," he said.

Shah also said that the Central govt has taken pro-active steps in collaboration with the Delhi govt to combat coronavirus in the national capital. "We have taken steps to fight coronavirus in Delhi. In collaboration with Delhi govt, we have made sure that testing is ramped up in the capital. Earlier there were 4,500 tests being carried out daily, now that number has gone up to about 16,000 on average. This means that there will inadvertently be more cases that come to light. But the spread of the virus will be curbed," he said.

The Home Minister further added, "Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, said around mid-June that there will be over 5.5 lakh cases in Delhi by end of July. It was after this statement that I took the initiative on part of the Home Ministry in involvement in the management of the situation in Delhi. After steps we have taken I can assure the country that Delhi's situation will not be as bad as 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July."

"We have made sure that all houses in Delhi's containment zones are screened by the 30th June and all houses outside containment zones should be screened by the end of July," Amit Shah said. "We have remapped the COVID-19 containment zones in the city, now there are a lot more containment zones than there were earlier, but they are smaller in size."

