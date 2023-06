Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress files FIR against BJP IT cell Chief Amit Malviya for mocking Rahul Gandhi

Bengaluru: An FIR has been registered against BJP I-T cell chief Amit Malviya in Bengaluru for tweeting an animated video mocking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. According to the initial reports, police booked Malviya after Congress leader Ramesh Babu lodged a complaint against him. The complaint has been filed under sections 153A 120b 505(2), 34 of IPC in Bengaluru's High Grounds PS.

This is a breaking story. More details will be added.

