Legendary radio host Ameen Sayani passes away at 91

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Renowned radio personality Ameen Sayani.

Renowned radio personality Ameen Sayani, famous for hosting the iconic show 'Geetmala,' has passed away at the age of 91. With the passing of Ameen Sayani, India bids farewell to a broadcasting legend whose voice resonated across the airwaves for over six decades. Ameen Sayani suffered a heart attack on Tuesday night, prompting his family to rush him to HN Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, where he passed away.

Geetmala legacy

Sayani's unparalleled popularity stemmed from his iconic program 'Geetmala,' which became a household name and a cultural phenomenon in India. His distinctive style and warm greeting, "Behno aur Bhaiyo" (sisters and brothers), endeared him to millions of listeners nationwide.

Pioneer of radio

Sayani played a pivotal role in popularizing radio listening in India, captivating audiences with his knowledge, wit, and engaging presentation style. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the Indian broadcasting landscape.

A remarkable career

Throughout his illustrious career, spanning over 60 years, Ameen Sayani produced and presented over 54,000 radio programs and lent his voice to more than 19,000 advertisements and jingles, showcasing his versatility and enduring appeal.

Beyond the airwaves

In addition to his radio career, Sayani ventured into acting, gracing the silver screen with his presence in various films, often portraying the role of an announcer, further cementing his iconic status in Indian media.

Also read | 'I am pained': PM Modi offers condolences on passing of legal luminary Fali S Nariman