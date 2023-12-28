Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu joins Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh

Follow us on Image Source : @YSRCPARTY Former Indian cricketer Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joins YSR Congress.

Andhra Pradesh: Former cricketer Ambati Rayudu joined the YSR Congress in the presence of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Amravati on Thursday.

"In the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ambati Tirupati Rayudu joined YSRCP at the CM’s camp office," YSRCP said in a post on social media platform X.

Reddy welcomed Rayudu by putting a YSRCP scarf around his neck and embracing him.

Rayudu had represented the Indian cricket team in international tournaments and also participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL) apart from having played for several state cricket bodies.

Of late, the former cricketer has been reaching out to the masses through various programmes.

With inputs from PTI

