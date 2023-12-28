Rohit Sharma bags Test duck for the first time since 2015, Kagiso Rabada achieves unique distinction

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Rohit Sharma

South Africa are dominating the first of the two-match Test series against India thanks to their stand-in skipper Dean Elgar who smashed 185 runs that helped them take a lead in the first innings. India had posted 245 runs after being invited to bat. Even in the second innings, the visitors find themselves in troubled waters with both openers back in the hut event as Rohit Sharma has been dismissed for a duck.

The Indian skipper faced eight balls before he was castled with a beauty by Kagiso Rabada. This is the first time Rohit has got out without troubling the scorers in Tests since 2015. He was dismissed for 0 last time in Delhi eight years ago in December 2015 against South Africa only. Overall, this is the fifth duck in the longest format for him and 31st in international cricket levelling Virender Sehwag in this aspect. He now has joint-eighth most ducks in international cricket.

Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada has created history by achieveing a unique distinction of becoming the first ever bowler to get Rohit Sharma out for a duck across all the formats. Moreover, in international cricket, the ace Proteas pacer has sent the India captain back to the pavilion for the seventh time in Tests and 14th time at the international level.

Rabada has been brilliant for South Africa in the first Test as he had picked a five-wicket haul in the first innings as well and has now started the second innings with a wicket too. India will have to bat extremely well if they are to make a comeback in the game. For now, it looks tough for the visitors as they are behind in this Test having conceded a 163-run lead in the first innings. But funny things have happened in cricket and with Virat Kohli looking in good touch at the moment, India will hope to set a challenging target.

